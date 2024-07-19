Environment = art

Disruptor: for all that matters is a groundbreaking environmental art exhibition encouraging viewers to be the change they want to see in their own backyard.
It is the third exhibition presented in a series of projects stimulated by observable changes within Blue Mountains ecosystems.
Featuring new work by 15 local artists, the exhibition responds to environmental concerns by examining ecologically significant Mountains biospheres.
Disruptor's opening night, on Friday, August 2, from 6pm, will feature music performances by Jon Flood and a performance piece by Scott Marr.
Exhibiting artists are Rani Brown, Jon Flood, Caroline Giniunas, Emma Magenta, Scott Marr, Chia Moan, Justin Morrissey, Ann Niddrie, Manu Prigioni & Hannah Axelton & Eli Pilko, Kate Reid, Uncle Chris Tobin, Cheryle Yin Lo, Fiona Vaughan, Freedom Wilson and Wendy Tsai.
In addition to the exhibition, there will be a program of artist talks and workshops. The Disruptor Creative Forum, to be held on Saturday, August 10, from 10am to 3.30pm will feature a discussion by exhibiting artist Uncle Chris Tobin, whose work, Terms of Occupation, examines the destructive environmental outcomes of enforced colonisation.
Participating artist Freedom Wilson's work has been born from many hours spent at the Blue Mountains Wild Plant Rescue Service. Weekly drawing sessions there have enabled a reimagining of cleared landscapes, and hope for flourishing plantscapes of the future.
Ann Niddrie's work centres on the hanging swamp surrounding Centennial Pass. Glimpses of an Upland Swamp, uses a combination of digital imagery, watercolour, repurposed objects and reconstituted weeds to draw attention to the loss of natural Australian ecosystems.
Emma Magenta invites visitors to engage fully with each artwork in the exhibition, learn the story behind the work and immerse themselves in the varied biosystems that are present in the Blue Mountains.
"The inclusion of 15 Blue Mountains artists, all with radically diverse practices, is a great call out for new ways of re-imaging our way towards a better future for our beloved Earth," she said.
On at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre from August 3 to October 6.
