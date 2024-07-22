Guinea pig seizure surprises owner

For more than a year, a group of little guinea pigs has been maintaining the lawn outside Planes, Trains and Automobiles, the toy shop in part of the old Gearins pub in Katoomba.
They had been contentedly living below the deck, free to come and go, supplied with plenty of carrots and other food as well as a covered shelter for sleeping.
But one day last month, an RSPCA inspector took one of the animals and served owner, Keith Mentiplay, with a seizure notice.
The bemused Mr Mentiplay was puzzled as the animals had seemed fine.
He was also alarmed at the officiousness of the inspector, whose manner had left one of his employers quite rattled, he said.
"I just don't understand it, I really don't. I think we are giving them a place to live and lots of food."
I just don't understand it, I really don't. I think we are giving them a place to live and lots of food.- Keith Mentiplay
He said the animals were given to him by a customer who lives in Blayney so they were used to the cold. And they had become a bit of an attraction for patients walking to the new medical centre opened further down Goldsmith Place.
"It just seemed like a lot of trouble," he said.
An RSPCA spokeswoman said: "The guinea pig was seized by RSPCA NSW as it required urgent veterinary treatment."
Mr Mentiplay said the inspector later told him the animal was fine and he could collect it from Yagoona. He declined the offer and surrendered the guinea pig.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.