Door closed on Hairloom

More than five decades after an Hairloom salon first graced the streets of Blackheath, it will finally be no more.
It opened in the Upper Mountains town in 1967. The business's fifth owner, Erin Corscadden, will close the door for the last time on July 20.
She has owned Hairloom for 29 years, the first 13 in the main drag of Blackheath and the last 16 at the premises on Station Street.
She is going freelance and looking forward to reducing her working hours.
Ms Corscadden will share premises with another hairdresser in Katoomba, working two-and-a-half days a week and finally stopping to catch her breath.
"I'm excited, really excited," she said. "It's something new, new challenges and a bit less stress."
While she still loves hairdressing, she won't miss the behind-the-scenes work of running a small business.
Ahead lies Eri-Lou Creative at 44 Lurline Street, where she will continue cutting hair and doing a range of beauty treatments.
She said the building will become the home of a new medical practice in town.
