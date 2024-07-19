Sailboat's songs played live

A special screening of the film, A Boy Called Sailboat, with the soundtrack performed live plus a Q&A with the director will show at Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, August 10.
Experience a wonderful afternoon of gorgeous cinema and music, when Australia's finest classical guitar duo, Slava and Leonard Grigoryan, perform live on stage the soundtrack they created for the multi award-winning film, A Boy Called Sailboat.
This heart-warming movie, written and developed by Melbourne-based creative team Cameron Nugent and Andrew Curry. was filmed in New Mexico and stars Academy Award winning actor J.K Simmons and Julian Atocani Sanchez in the title role.
Sailboat brings love and hope to a family who have forged a simple but proud life in the drought-ridden Deep South. One afternoon he brings home a "little guitar". From this moment, Sailboat and his guitar are inseparable, and when his ill grandmother requests he write a song for her, Sailboat meanders through adversity to deliver the unimaginable - the greatest song ever written.
With a repertoire spanning centuries, continents and genres, amazing telepathy and the ability to draw emotion from every note, Slava and Leonard Grigoryan are justifiably regarded as Australia's finest classical guitarists.
"The musical themes in A Boy Called Sailboat are an integral part of the film, and as such the execution had to be perfect," said Nugent and Curry.
"Lucky for us we met Slava and Lenny, the magnificent Grigoryan Brothers, who delivered way above expectation. Their performance in the recording is just sublime, and once we heard it, we just knew that it would be best heard live.
"To have such virtuoso musicians play on the film was a very personal honour, and the experience of hearing the creations in the studio was pure joy."
In addition to the film and performance, a special Q&A will follow immediately after with Nugent, the film's writer, director and editor.
On Saturday, August 10, 4pm, tickets $25 to $42. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call 4780 5050. This event is suitable for all ages.
