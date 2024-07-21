Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Setting sights on national record, Grant Austin completes ice mile qualifier swim

B C Lewis
By B C Lewis
Updated July 23 2024 - 10:08am, first published July 22 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He has bought an ice bath and an ice machine to fill it. He swims in polar-blast weather in Wentworth Falls Lake. And now Katoomba's Grant Austin is out to set a very unusual record.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
B C Lewis

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.