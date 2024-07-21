Setting sights on national record, Grant Austin completes ice mile qualifier swim

He has bought an ice bath and an ice machine to fill it. He swims in polar-blast weather in Wentworth Falls Lake. And now Katoomba's Grant Austin is out to set a very unusual record.
In August he wants to officially become Australia's oldest Ice Miler or at least one of the first, as a group of older cold water swimmers attempt the singular extreme feat.
The 'Ice Mile' is a one-mile (1.6km) swim hosted by the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) in arctic-like temperatures. Swimming is done - unassisted - in temperatures of 5 degrees celsius or below, with swimmers only allowed to wear goggles, a silicon cap and standard swimming costume - no wetsuits.
Australia has 30 official ice milers - 19 men and 11 women.
Sixty-year-old Austin successfully completed his ice mile qualifying swim at Wentworth Falls Lake on July 6.
Due to its altitude, the Lake in the Blue Mountains is one of the coldest lakes during winter within two hours of Sydney and a regular training ground for the sport.
Three times a week the geologist has been surprising the construction team workers who are driving a barge with materials across the lake to build a new accessible bridge. Austin swims laps nearby, around the poles in the water which is well below 10 degrees.
"They think I'm mad [swimming in the depth of winter]. They just wait and drive the barge around me," he said laughing.
Austin has been training hard since reading the Blue Mountains Gazette's front page story in 2023 about ice miler specialist coaching by Wentworth Falls's Wyatt Song. Song is Australia's first recognised Ice Miler and is now supporting Austin's cold water training.
Austin has fully committed to the process. As well as buying the ice bath and ice machine to help with acclimatisation, he does gym, yoga and meditation and has given up carbs and beer.
"I'm 60 and currently no Aussie in their 60's has swum the [official] mile. I'm going to give it my best shot."
Austin called his qualifying swim a brutal experience. He was hampered by not feeling 100 per cent before he started. But, with supporters on land and in kayaks, he was determined to finish.
"I was in the water for just under 63 minutes at what I measured as 7.6C water temperature - the official temperature was 8.2C which added 1km to the distance," he said.
He had a bright red cold burn afterwards from the prolonged exposure to the cold and had to be helped to a warm car to recover.
"I had nothing left in the tank at the end," he said.
The geologist will attempt "the ice mile swim proper" in the Snowy Mountains alongside others in his age range who are attempting the same feat.
"When swimming or about to swim, everything in your head tells you not to do it," Austin said.
Swimmers need a certain amount of registered ice swims to qualify for an Ice Mile. Wentworth Falls Lake was where Song also did his Ice Mile and English Channel training.
"The size of the lake isn't too large and the water not too deep, so the water temperature changes relative to the change in air temperature quite quick, this provides perfect conditions for ice swimmers to train in," Song said.
In July a West Australian swimmer Barbara Pellick also visited Wentworth Falls Lake, successfully completing her qualifying swim while being supported by Austin in a kayak.
Song said no one over 60 has made a successful ice mile attempt. There are four ice miler swimmers aged over 60 - but they all completed their official Ice Miles at 58 or 59 years of age.
Song said the sport has an "addictive element to it [and] requires you to be very focused ... constantly battling your own fear in extreme conditions".
"We often say that an Ice Mile is not completed until the swimmer is recovered from their afterdrop [where swimmers are potentially threatened by hypothermia post swim when the body releases cooler blood back into the core from the extremities for up to an hour afterwards] and are alive," Song said.
Ice swimming was a demonstration sport at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Ice Milers are campaigning to make it a regular Winter Olympics sport, but detractors say it is too dangerous with dangers including severe hypothermia, cardiac arrest, post-rescue collapse and frostbite.
Swimmers go through an extensive health check, along with an ECG and have to be signed off by their doctors before taking part in Ice Miler events. They also need to swim up to a certain distance at a given temperature under 11 degrees to qualify for an Ice Mile attempt.
Swimmers need a water support crew in the kayak for directions and potential rescue and the land crew filming, timing and checking for hypothermia.
"During the Ice Mile attempt it is compulsory to have a medical officer on-site and we have a rescue plan as well as a recovery plan," Song said. "The Ice Mile challenge is really a team sport."
See https://internationaliceswimming.com or contact Wyatt Song on mapstonstel@gmail.com - for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.