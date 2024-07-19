Pyjama party in Wentworth Falls salon

Who doesn't want to go to work in their pyjamas?
The girls at Sunshine Hair and Beauty Studio in Wentworth Falls enjoyed greeting their customers with a different look recently - their pyjamas.
The salon staff's variety of outfits included everything from tartan to Winnie the Pooh PJs on the national day, Friday July 19.
The event was started by the Pyjama Foundation, a charity that provides support and mentoring for foster children to help them achieve higher standards in education.
The event is regularly celebrated at the popular salon with many clients keen to take part in coming years.
Pictured from left to right are Lillian Boersma, Bianca Jones, Rheannon Whiteman, Tabitha Bencetti and Jaelyn Mead.
The Pyjama Foundation was established in 2004.
Research showed that children growing up in foster care were disadvantaged throughout their lives because they didn't have the same educational standards as children growing up in their own families.
