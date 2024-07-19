Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Free water symposium for future-proofing homes and the city

Updated July 19 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leaders in water management will share their expertise at a free symposium in Katoomba.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.