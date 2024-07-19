Free water symposium for future-proofing homes and the city

Leaders in water management will share their expertise at a free symposium in Katoomba.
Held on Friday, July 26 the Symposium will be held at the Planetary Health Centre. It will bring together Sydney Water's Program Manager for Drought, a leading expert in decentralised water and water reuse, an expert in bushfire sprinkler systems, and a representative an innovative new technology, Hydraloop, that can clean around 40 per cent of the water used by a home or business so that it can be reused.
It will address strategies for reducing stormwater damage, while also preparing for future droughts and fire seasons.
During the symposium, participants - including Blue Mountains City Council staff and local plumbers, builders, architects and residents - will be given a guided tour of the new water demonstration site being developed as part of the Planetary Health Centre, at the former Katoomba Golf Course.
There will be an opportunity to view the Hydraloop, and to learn more about how it can be retrofitted into existing homes or incorporated into new builds. The Hydraloop has been described as a 'skinny fridge' and provides roughly the same water savings as an average household tank, but with a much smaller footprint.
To demonstrate the potential for collecting, cleaning and storing large amounts of stormwater under roads at the end of flame zone streets, under lawns and under parks and playing fields, the centre has installed a 150,000 litre underground storage system built with Stormbrixx. This will be immediately available for firefighting if the mains go down.
The centre has also installed a small domestic water tank with a range of fittings to demonstrate how households can help reduce damaging stormwater runoff, by collecting rainwater and using it for washing clothes and flushing toilets.
The free water symposium, Future Proofing with Circular Water, will be held from 9am to 3pm on Friday, July 26 at the Planetary Health Centre, 33-39 Acacia Street, Katoomba. A free lunch will be provided. Bookings essential via planetaryhealth@bmcc.nsw.gov.au or 0407 437 553.
