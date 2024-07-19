Director Q&A at Midnight Oil documentary film screening

Midnight Oil, the iconic Australian rock band, has left an indelible mark on the country's music industry and cultural landscape over the span of more than four decades. Through their music and outspoken activism, they have become synonymous with a passionate and contrary spirit that challenges the status quo.
Now, their extraordinary journey is brought to life in the authorised documentary film, Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, which is best experienced on the big screen.
The film delves deep into the band's backstory, tracing their evolution from "non-sporty schoolmates and keen surfers" to global music sensations. It provides significant insights into their history, shedding light on their struggles and triumphs within the Australian music industry. Midnight Oil's music, initially overlooked by local radio stations, eventually gained recognition and became a vital part of Australia's musical fabric.
Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line is an important film that sheds light on the band's journey and offers a deeper appreciation for their music and contribution to Australian culture. It serves as a reminder of the power of music to inspire and ignite change. The film captures the essence of Midnight Oil's trailblazing spirit, showcasing their relentless dedication to their craft and their unwavering commitment to making a difference.
Thanks to the support of Roadshow Films, Glenbrook Cinema is excited to host a post-film Q&A session with special guest Paul Clarke, the writer and director of the documentary. This provides a unique opportunity to engage with the filmmaker and gain further insights into the making of the film and the band's legacy.
Tickets are now available online for this special Glenbrook Cinema event at 5pm on Saturday, July 27.
