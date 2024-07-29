Award win for Hotel Etico

Hotel Etico at Mount Victoria has added to its growing list of accolades, taking home a trophy at the recent NSW Accommodation Awards for Excellence.
The hotel was named the disability inclusion and access award winner at the ceremony on July 18.
Hotel Etico, which opened in late 2020 in Mt Victoria Manor, is home to Australia's first social enterprise hotel staffed by live-in trainees with disabilities and supported by industry professionals.
Co-founder and CEO, Andrea Comastri, said the team was delighted with the recognition of its access and inclusion ideals.
"Hotel Etico is particularly proud of being acknowledged by its peers in the tourism and accommodation industry. Our vision and our work, in addition to employing and training young adults with disability and helping them build their careers and a life of inclusion, is to help the industry to become more inclusive.
"We think the key to our success is working both from the bottom up, through our trainees and the community, as well as top down, working with employers and peak bodies like Destination NSW and Accommodation Australia to attract people to the sector and to develop the Australian visitor economy as the most inclusive in the world."
Also honoured at the awards was Spicers Sangoma Retreat at Bowen Mountain, which lies roughly on the border between the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury. It was named regional deluxe hotel of the year.
