Windy Woodford hosts Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever

The grounds of Woodford Academy could have almost passed for the Yorkshire Moors as hundreds of people paid playful tribute to the Kate Bush song, Wuthering Heights.
Fans from as far away as Brisbane, Portland and the Northern Beaches joined locals to take part in the annual Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever on Sunday, July 21
A couple of tourists from Poland and Switzerland even joined in the fun after hearing about the event on their visit.
Participants recreated the dance moves from the music video of the British singer-songwriter's 1978 hit based on the Yorkshire-set Gothic novel by Emily Bronte.
Similar events are held around the country and globally.
"As always, it was a great event," said organiser Jonathan Madeley.
Even the weather gods shined on the event.
"The wind died off about 5.30 in the morning so the weather was perfect," he said.
