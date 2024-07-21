Thousands left without power as winds wreak havoc

Thousands of Blue Mountains residents were left without power after wind gusts of more than 100km per hour brought down power lines.
Endeavour Energy said the Blue Mountains was "amongst the hardest hit" by the outages, which also affected the Hawkesbury, Southern Highlands and the Illawarra and Shoalhaven regions.
Large parts of the towns of Winmalee, Springwood, Faulconbridge, Wentworth Falls, and Mount Wilson were among those without power for long periods.
By Sunday evening, Endeavour Energy said it has restored power to all but 3000 customers.
"Our crews worked throughout Saturday night and Sunday to restore power to 23,500 customers after wind gusts of more than 100 kilometres per hour brought down trees and power lines across the Blue Mountains, Southern Highlands and the Illawarra and Shoalhaven," said an Endeavour Energy spokesperson.
"At the height of the storm, the wild weather left 26,500 customers without power and caused hundreds of reported electrical hazards.
"Endeavour Energy brought in fresh crews this morning [Sunday, July 21] to help restore power to the 9,000 customers without power this morning," the spokesperson said.
"We have made good headway given the size of the damage, and have successfully restored power to all but 3,000 customers. We will attempt to let these customers know power is not likely to be back until tomorrow."
The energy provider opened storm centres across the network to coordinate repair efforts and safely restore power as quickly as possible.
"Endeavour Energy would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding as the repair effort continues," said the spokesperson.
Customers should check Endeavourenergy.com.au/outages for suburbs and updates.
The Blue Mountains SES Unit was also kept busy by the wild weather, with the organisation reporting winds gusts more than 80km/hour in the Mid and Lower Blue Mountains on July 21
"Thirty five volunteers of the SES were on deck today to assist the community and are still out this evening endeavoring to make properties safe," the unit posted on Facebook.
"So far this week, the SES has received 122 calls for assistance across the Blue Mountains. Most incidents have been attended to, however, volunteers will be required to attend further calls on Monday morning.
"It is expected the winds to slowly decrease on Sunday night but remain fresh on Monday. This should not cause any further storm damage."
