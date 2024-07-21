Blue Mountains Gazette
Thousands left without power as winds wreak havoc

By Damien Madigan
Updated July 21 2024 - 6:32pm, first published 6:26pm
Thousands of Blue Mountains residents were left without power after wind gusts of more than 100km per hour brought down power lines.

