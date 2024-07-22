Repair work on Bells Line of Road, track work on Blue Mountains line

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Bells Line of Road for further drain repair work between Bilpin and Mount Tomah.
There will also be drain repair work along Bells Line of Road at Blue Mountains National Park, towards the Claustral Canyon Trail.
Work will be carried out over 15 days between Monday, July 22, and Friday, August 16, weather permitting. Work hours will be 6am to 6pm from Monday to Friday.
Changed traffic conditions including lane closures and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
There will also be essential road maintenance carried out on the Darling Causeway between Mt Victoria and Bell.
Crews will be working a total of nine days between Monday, July 22, and Friday, August 9, weather permitting. Work hours will be 7am to 6pm.
In Blackheath, there will be changed traffic conditions on the Great Western Highway for two nights from Wednesday, July 24.
Work will be carried out to install new signage and increase parking width near Gardiner Crescent. Work hours will be 8pm to 5am, weather permitting.
For the safety of workers and motorists, changed traffic conditions including single lane closures and a reduced 40 km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
On the trains, there may be some delays or changed timetables on the Blue Mountains line overnight from Monday, July 22, to Thursday, July 25.
This is due to trackwork which will be carried out between Strathfield and Central.
