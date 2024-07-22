Council offers extra waste service following weekend's wild weather

Following the weekend's severe weather and high winds, Blue Mountains City Council is offering residents an additional free green waste service to help clear vegetation.
"In recent years, council has introduced new services and increased flexibility to support residents to manage unplanned waste from their properties - whether it be from natural disasters or wind events such as the one we've just experienced," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"To further support residents, they will be offered an extra free booked waste service this year to help clear green waste. This means there will now be three, free booked waste services, instead of two."
Residents can choose a combination of different booked waste services to use for their three, free services:
Each service can be up to four cubic metres of material at the kerb, that is the footprint of a king size mattress and one metre in height, or a box trailer full. Residents can use services at the same time for eight cubic materials of disposal.
"We will ensure adequate resourcing so that the utilisation of these services is not unduly delayed, understanding that there may be large demand for them," said a council spokesperson.
For bookings, vist: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/BookedWasteService
Council also provides a weekly green bin collection during September. People may be able to stockpile the leaves and small twigs from fallen branches and trees until then.
