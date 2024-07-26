Blue Mountains Gazette
Picture book features quirky birds

Updated July 26 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 11:59am
Local children's publisher Loose Parts Press is celebrating the launch of its latest book, Bowers of Blue, by Naomi Crew with a free community event in the gardens of the Norman Lindsay Gallery on Sunday, August 4, from 1-3pm.

