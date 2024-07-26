Picture book features quirky birds

Local children's publisher Loose Parts Press is celebrating the launch of its latest book, Bowers of Blue, by Naomi Crew with a free community event in the gardens of the Norman Lindsay Gallery on Sunday, August 4, from 1-3pm.
The book is aimed at bird lovers of all ages, written in rhyming verse and celebrating the diverse fauna and flora of the Blue Mountains in bold, colourful illustrations. This is the first book from Blaxland-based Crew, but locals may recognise her artwork which she sells as prints, T-shirts and more at local shops and markets under the brand Say Rainbow.
Talking of the inspiration behind the book, Crew said: "I began to write these poems as I sat in the bush behind my house as my children played, watching yellow robins and wrens hopping through the branches.
"We have so many amazing birds in the Blue Mountains and I love how each species has such specific mannerisms and personalities. I've always tried to capture character in my paintings and I wanted to do the same through verse.
"I'm a huge fan of nursery rhymes and believe they have so much to teach kids in terms of language development, rhythm and storytelling."
On August 4, in addition to a reading and signing with the author, there will be an interactive art activity plus a bird-themed scavenger hunt on the gallery lawn. All are welcome at this free event.
"The Norman Lindsay Gallery is part of the rich history of children's literature born in the mountains," said publisher Sharon Baldwin. "With its lush gardens and the sounds of laughing kookaburras, we couldn't imagine a more perfect setting to debut this beautiful book."
Bowers of Blue is available at local shops or via www.looseparts.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.