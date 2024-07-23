Under 21s make history for Blue Mountains FC with emphatic Robertson Cup victory

Blue Mountains Football Club's Under 21s men's team has made club history by winning the 2024 Robertson Cup.
Their clinical 2-0 victory over Collaroy Cromer Strikers at Cromer Park on July 14 saw them become the first Blue Mountains FC team of any age group to win a NSW State Cup.
The last time a men's team from any Nepean Football Association club won a state cup was in 2004.
Ethan Szmytka in the 27th minute and Noah Young in the 52nd minute were the goalscorers in the grand final that saw Blue Mountains FC take home the cup against their Sydney rivals.
The young side had previously played against Marayong (2-2 after extra time, winning 4-2 on penalties), Miranda (winning 4-1), Balmain (winning 3-0), Narellan (4-4 after normal time, winning 5-4 with a golden goal in extra time) before meeting Collaroy in the final at the Northern Beaches.
The Blue Mountains FC players are: Elijah Hardy; Aidan Burns; Brayden Laing; Ethan Craig; Liam Austin; Taylan Flanagan; Daniel Welch; Noah Young; Ethan Szmytka; Leo Campaner; Christian Lia; Lachlan Collier; Harrison Burns; Matthew Bax; Mitchell Pledger; and Jacob Beasley.
Mark Ansell is the team's head coach with Chick Chilby and Sean Burns also part of the coaching staff.
In his grand final match report, Ansell said the players delivered a "brilliant performance against a top quality opposition", not conceding any goals and "running hard right to the end".
"To produce that in such a big game is something I was so proud to see," he said.
