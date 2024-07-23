Two arrested at Warrimoo over alleged car sale scam

A property in Warrimoo was taped off by police yesterday, after two people were arrested amid investigations into an alleged car sale scam.
On Monday, July 22, police were informed that a car believed to have been involved in the alleged scam was at a home in Warrimoo.
Officers with Blue Mountains Police Area Command then attended the property on Waratah Road about 11.50am.
Police arrested two people, a 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, who were taken to Springwood Police Station. They were charged with steal motor vehicle and dishonestly obtain property by deception.
The arrests follow an operation which started on July 8. Officers with Bankstown Police Area Command, assisted by Service NSW, began investigating reports of an alleged online car sale scam around Greenacre.
The 24-year-old man was refused bail to appear before Penrith Local Court today (July 23), while the 30-year-old woman was given conditional bail to appear before Penrith Local Court on Thursday, July 25.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
