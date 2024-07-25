'We'll not see her like again': Tributes to former Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre co-ordinator Lyn Trindall

Before Ms Trindall left her role in 2009 as the centre co-ordinator she stated "the Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre has achieved much for the community over the past 14 years". "The centre has grown from its early beginnings to the vibrant community centre currently housed in White Cross Road. Many facilities in the area owe their existence to work undertaken by the centre. As the community grows it is hoped that the State Government-Dept. Community Services will recognise the poor funding received and the need to employ a full-time co-ordinator as well as a community development worker, thereby providing much needed community work for the area." This is one achievement the centre is still advocating for.