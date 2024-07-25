'We'll not see her like again': Tributes to former Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre co-ordinator Lyn Trindall

Former Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre co-ordinator and Blue Mountains City Councillor, Lyn Trindall, has been remembered as a tireless worker who achieved much for her local community.
Ms Trindall died on July 15, 2024 aged 75. Her funeral service will be held at 10.30am on Monday, July 29 at Leura Memorial Gardens.
In a statement, Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre paid tribute to Ms Trindall, saying "we'll not see her like again".
Lyn Trindall was appointed as Coordinator and Community Development Worker at Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre in 1994 after being a longtime volunteer and chairperson of the centre's management committee. She started in the new role in early 1995, stating that working with the Winmalee Youth Centre would be a priority. The young people were meeting at the community hall at the time, without appropriate facilities to run youth programs.
One of her major achievements was the establishment of Winmalee 11, an annex to Winmalee Bushfire Brigade based at Yellow Rock. Once local people did a basic training course, a fire tanker was made available to Winmalee Bushfire Brigade and kept in a temporary house until a fire station was built. Other local issues such as Possum Park and Play Toy library became a reality.
In her community development role, Ms Trindall was a very active participant and key player in numerous diverse projects, including: The Winmalee Youth Project, emergency relief program, Winmalee Activities Group for Seniors, endeavoring to get a bus service for Yellow Rock and Hawkesbury Heights, the Winmalee skate park, traffic lights at the corner of Whitecross and Hawkesbury Roads, Working Together Better (Ward 4 with BMCC), The Springwood/Winmalee Action Group, advocating to ensure the building of Coles was sustainable, and The Coalition Against Poverty.
Ms Trindall was pivotal in establishing No Interest Loans in NSW. Following intensive research, she located a model for a No Interest Loan Scheme that had been working successfully in Victoria - this was being run by Good Shepherd Youth and Family Service. In July 1996 the first meeting was held by Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre to establish NILS in the Blue Mountains.
In 1997, she worked tirelessly with four community and church-based organisations to initiate No Interest Loans in NSW. The organisations involved were the Uniting Church Jubilee Resources Project at Bondi; the Josephite Foundation at Bathurst; the Macarthur Centre from Campbelltown and Credit Line in Sydney. Winmalee and these services were the first in NSW to operate, funded through grants
Ms Trindall was successful in 2009 as the first paid NILS State Coordinator role and gaining the funding for the Free Call 1800 service for people wanting to find a NILS outlet. In 2012 she reported that there were 56 accredited schemes, with 123 locations. Since its beginning there are now more than 140 NILS outlets in NSW. Lyn Trindall left her position in 2012 and leaves an enormous legacy.
Before Ms Trindall left her role in 2009 as the centre co-ordinator she stated "the Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre has achieved much for the community over the past 14 years". "The centre has grown from its early beginnings to the vibrant community centre currently housed in White Cross Road. Many facilities in the area owe their existence to work undertaken by the centre. As the community grows it is hoped that the State Government-Dept. Community Services will recognise the poor funding received and the need to employ a full-time co-ordinator as well as a community development worker, thereby providing much needed community work for the area." This is one achievement the centre is still advocating for.
"On behalf of the centre, Kim and Morna extend their deepest sympathy to Richard and family, we'll not see her like again," the centre's statement said.
Lyn Trindall also served as a Blue Mountains City Councillor for Ward 3, after being elected in a by-election in 2006. She served on council until 2008.
Lyn Trindall was the wife of Richard, mother of Michelle, Leanne and Robert and stepdaughter Rachel, and sister of Susan. She was grandmother of five and great grandmother of one.
The family has requested people make a donation to Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action in lieu of flowers.
