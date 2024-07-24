'Great outcome for Glenbrook': 30 new formalised car spaces

An informal car park in Glenbrook will be formalised to ease parking pressures in the village.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill has announced that council will formalise 30 new car spaces on the eastern end of Glenbrook Park.
"People park there now but far fewer than 30 at a time," he said. "Good design makes it possible to get more spaces."
Ward 4 Cr Nyree Fisher said that sealing the area, with line marking, will improve access "especially for families going to the park".
"There will be a gateway from the new parking area to Glenbrook Park. This is a great outcome for Glenbrook and council will consult the community about the plans as a next step," she said.
The mayor said the initiative is "just a start and options like underground parking will be examined by a council I lead in the near future".
"In the next term of council, I want to seriously look at an underground car park near Ross Street," he said
"We are including this in the Blaxland plan, why not Glenbrook?
"It would be expensive, so we would need grant support. It would need discreet access, so as not to change Glenbrook's village feel."
The mayor said he would seek the feedback of local residents and the chamber of commerce before any plans advanced.
"We would begin by asking them," he said.
