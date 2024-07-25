'It's the little things that make the biggest difference': Bin Buddies program launched

Being able to put our bins out is something many of us take for granted, but for a lot of people this can be a difficult, or even impossible task.
Belong Blue Mountains Community and Neighbourhood Services has recently launched a new 'Bin Buddies' program to help people 65 years or over who may have reduced mobility or need support with daily tasks and have trouble moving their bins for garbage collection each week.
Bin Buddies is a pilot program that matches volunteers with people in their area who need help with their bins. It is a free service for people 65 years and over who live in the Blue Mountains. There is no other eligibility criteria for participants, but the service is dependent on the availability of volunteers near the participants.
Newly appointed Belong Blue Mountains Bid Buddies Volunteer, Caron Wadick from Springwood, said "Bin Buddies popped up in my Facebook feed and I thought 'I can do that.' It was as simple as that really."
Ms Wadick has joined the program together with her six-year-old daughter Hazel to become a Bin Buddy for a nearby resident who needed help.
"Helping others is critical for a connected community," said Ms Wadick. "Whether through formal volunteering or simply helping a neighbour, I like to look for ways to use my strengths and resources to support areas where others have challenges. This is an important value for me to demonstrate as an example for my daughter."
"Although putting bins out and bringing them in is a simple concept, the help our volunteers offer can make the world of difference in someone's life," said Lyn Farthing, Belong Blue Mountains Bin Buddies Program Coordinator, "and sometimes it's the little things that make the biggest difference."
To ensure the program is safe for everyone, participants are asked to complete a consent form to confirm they want to participate in the program, and volunteers are required to register with Belong Blue Mountains and undergo a standard police check. The paperwork for this is organised for volunteers by Belong Blue Mountains.
The Bin Buddies pilot program will run until December across the Blue Mountains local government area and has already generated a lot of interest.
Residents of the Blue Mountains LGA who would like to volunteer, or people who are 65 or over and need help with their bins, can find out more about Bin Buddies and register online at www.belongbm.org.au/binbuddies or by calling program coordinator Lyn on 0492 830 921 or 4872 1117, or emailing info@belongbm.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.