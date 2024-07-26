Here Is Our List of the Best Performing Utes for 2024

This story may include affiliate links with Innovate Online partners who may be provided with compensation if you click through.
Before buying a ute you need to define your needs, consider the payload and towing capacity, and explore fuel efficiency, cabin comfort, safety features, and drivetrain performance. There are also electric motors, plug-in hybrid utes, and turbo-diesel engines to consider. Here, we look at nine of the best-performing utes in Australia for 2024.
The GWN Cannon Alpha Hybrid Ute is billed as Australia's first-ever full hybrid ute. The Cannon Alpha introduces drivers to a new era of power and performance. This is a tough and smart ute where style meets substance for an exceptional driving experience. The GWM Cannon Alpha delivers the perfect mix of refined and versatile driving.
The Cannon Alpha Hybrid Ute is powered by a 2.4L turbo diesel engine that delivers 135kW power and 480Nm torque. It boasts an impressive 3,500kg braked towing capacity and has a wading depth of 800mm for negotiating wet-weather obstacles and awkward job sites.
The 360° view monitor + clear chassis view allow you to negotiate tight spaces, and the classy alloy wheels and other special features make the Cannon Alpha hybrid ute a real head-turner on Australian roads. GWM Cannon Alpha ticks all the right boxes for a high-quality ute at a price regular Aussies can afford.
Inspired by desert racing conditions the Ford Ranger Raptor has been developed with Ford Performance DNA for true enthusiasts. Ford Ranger Raptor is an all-new 'Built Ford Tough' design with flared wheel arches, a new headlamp design, and bold lettering on the grille. This rugged beast is powered by a 3.0L V6 twin-turbo EcoBoost engine that produces up to 292kW power and 583Nm of torque. The 10-speed automatic transmission with an anti-lag system enables a rapid power boost on demand.
The new look 2024 D-Max retains the power and durability that makes it a tough ute for Australian roads. Whether navigating challenging terrain or hauling heavy loads, the D-Max is ready for the occasion. The 2024 D-Max has a new front grill, redesigned wheels, and reshaped headlights. The interior is plush, practical, and durable, with an upgraded multimedia system and a new 'rough terrain' driving mode. Isuzu D-Max is a strong performer in 2024.
The Toyota Hilux SR 4WD is ready for the bush, beach, building site, or wherever life takes you. Hilux SR 4WD features include a spacious cab chassis design, 2.8L turbo engine, a 6-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. The Hilux ute achieves 150Kw power, 500Nm torque, and 3,500kg maximum braked towing capacity. The Toyota Hilux SR 4WD has a 5-star ANCAP safety rating.
The Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck delivers 310 horsepower and 430 lb.-ft. of maximum torque. The unique turbo engine offers acceleration on demand and the ability to tackle tough jobs easily. The Silverado is filled with driver-assistance technology, an intelligent interior dashboard display, and off-road capability ready for work or play. The Chevrolet Silverado is right at home with off-road adventures. Outfitted with a long list of performance and capability features, Silverado has what it takes to tame the Aussie bush.
The Gladiator Rubicon has design features that make it instantly recognisable as a Jeep. The rugged good looks continue with the removable hard top roof, black fender flares, and on-demand 4x4 performance. Advanced driver-assist technologies include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-path detection.
Gladiator Rubicon is among the most capable Jeep trucks thanks to a combination of impressive equipment like front and rear Tru-Lok locking differentials, branded FOX shocks, and Rock-Trac Active On-Demand 4X4 System. The 32" BFGoodrich Off-Road Tyres, a steel rear bumper, and trailer sway damping give you power, protection, and confidence in all-terrain conditions.
The Mazda BT-50 is a turbo diesel ute built for Australian conditions. This rugged contender offers plenty of torque for the city and cruising power on country roads. The 4-cylinder, 16-valve inter-cooled turbo diesel engine is said to perform to expectations for work or play. On the inside, the touch screen is designed to be easy to operate for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity makes the Mazda BT-50 great for towing a trailer, caravan, or boat without fuss.
Volkswagen Amarok boasts a powerful V6 engine and a ladder frame chassis and powertrain for a ute that can tackle the toughest terrain. Amarok combines Volkswagen refinement with the capabilities of a rugged workhorse. This 3.0L powerhouse offers up to 200Kw of unleashed power and 580Nm of torque, with permanent 4MOTION all-wheel drive and 3.5 tonnes of towing strength. Volkswagen continues to surprise with future-focussed innovations.
Mitsubishi Triton has been upgraded for 2024. The wider, more rugged chassis and improved suspension have been designed to hug the road and turn heads. The latest towing technology provides a 3.5-tonne towing capacity with Super Select 4WD. Infotainment systems are optimised, and driver safety features include forward collision mitigation, lane change assist, front and rear sensors, and rear cross-traffic alert.
There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to cars. Utes are no different, including petrol engine utes, hybrid SUV variants, and fully electric vehicles. Showrooms are awash with great single-cab and dual-cab ute deals for Aussie tradies in 2024. The choices are all yours when choosing a ute for a new vehicle.
Regardless of general ute style preference, it's fair to say that dual-cab utes have specific advantages. There is space for five people plus cargo all protected under the roof. Dual-cab utes generally have a slightly shorter tray and are not as racy-looking as single-cab models.
