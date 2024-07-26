Here Is Our List of the Best Performing Utes for 2024

The Mazda BT-50 is a turbo diesel ute built for Australian conditions. This rugged contender offers plenty of torque for the city and cruising power on country roads. The 4-cylinder, 16-valve inter-cooled turbo diesel engine is said to perform to expectations for work or play. On the inside, the touch screen is designed to be easy to operate for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity makes the Mazda BT-50 great for towing a trailer, caravan, or boat without fuss.