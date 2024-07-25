Dead trees to go in next stage of Gordon Falls Reserve upgrades

Work to construct the next stage of upgrades at Gordon Falls Reserve in Leura is about to commence.
The work will include the removal of a number of dead and declining trees that have been recommended for removal.
The range of civil and landscaping improvements is scheduled to start from July 29.
The upgrades include:
The works are anticipated to be complete by the end of 2024 and follow the construction of a new amenities building, which started in late 2023. The amenities building is scheduled for completion in the coming weeks but will not be open for use until the adjacent car park works are completed
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "This is a significant suite of upgrades at Gordon Falls which will enhance how people use the reserve. Accessibility is front of mind - ensuring a broad range of visitors can experience and enjoy this beautiful space.
"This is a popular area with a great deal of historical, natural and social interest. It's the mid-point of the Grand Cliff Top Walk and a beautiful recreational precinct besides, offering waterfalls and valley views, a great playground for the kids, and plenty of other nearby walking tracks.
"The upgrades are the result of a precinct planning process that began in August 2022 which provided opportunities for community input to be heard and discussed. This local insight and feedback helped guide the development of the current upgrade works and it's exciting to see shovels in the ground to make them a reality."
During the works, access to Gordon Falls Lookout and the Pool of Siloam Track will largely be maintained and temporary toilets will be available until the new amenities building is completed.
Gordon Falls Reserve is being upgraded as part of the overall development of the Grand Cliff Top Walk, funded by the Australian and NSW Governments Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund. The $2.4 million upgrade to Gordon Falls Reserve is funded by the NSW Government's Western Sydney Infrastructure Grants Program, in association with Blue Mountains City Council.
More information about the Gordon Falls Reserve upgrade is available at: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/grand-cliff-top-walk-project
