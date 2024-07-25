Tony Abbott to plant tree in Prime Ministers' Corridor of Oaks

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott is set to continue a political tradition when he plants a tree at the Prime Ministers' Corridor of Oaks in Faulconbridge.
Mr Abbott will plant his oak tree on Monday, August 5.
The first oak tree was planted on September 12, 1934 by then Prime Minister Joseph Lyons. The English Oak was chosen for its symbolic strength and long lifespan.
To date, 27 trees have been planted, with the last planting done by former Labor Prime Minister Julia Gillard in 2017.
Another former Labor Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd, planted his tree in 2012 while he was a backbencher.
"The oak trees have been planted by each prime minister or their closest living relative forming a living memorial to Sir Henry Parkes, known as the Father of Federation, and the federal prime ministers," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"It is a nationally recognised tradition.
"Tony Abbott is the 28th Prime Minister of Australia and has a long history of public service that extends beyond his roles in government. His active volunteering with both the Surf Life Saving Club and RFS are well-known and reflect his strong commitment to serving the people of Australia. We in the Blue Mountains know too well the value of RFS volunteers."
Tony Abbott was Prime Minister of Australia from September 18, 2013 until September 15, 2015.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, will join the mayor in welcoming the former prime minister at Faulconbridge.
The Blue Mountains community is invited to attend the official tree planting which will be held from 12noon-1pm at the Prime Ministers' Corridor of Oaks, Jackson Park, Faulconbridge.
The ceremony is a family friendly event with plenty of informal standing room for the general public. Limited seating will be available. Residents are encouraged to catch the train, walk or carpool as there is minimal street and public parking in the Corridor of Oaks precinct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.