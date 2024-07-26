Blackheath folk night

Barry and Evie hail from counties Down and Armagh respectively. They met in the middle, at university in Belfast in the early 1980s, where singing was an important part of the "craic" that brightened that troubled period in Northern Ireland. They have lived in the US, Singapore and Australia over the last 35 years and, thanks to the community, the craic and the music scene here, they are delighted to call Blackheath home