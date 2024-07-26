It's time for Blue Mountains artists to get their entries ready for the 2024 Kedumba Drawing Award.
For the first time ever, any artist can enter a drawing - previously entry was by invitation only. And the prize for the prestigious award is a significant is $20,000.
Permanent residents of Australia over the age of 18 working in the broad sphere of drawing can enter.
The award is acquisitive with the winning work becoming part of the Kedumba collection. Works must be original and have been completed in the last 12 months.
Two works can be entered and must not exceed 1.2m x 1.2m when framed.
Cost of entry is $50 for the first work and $45 for a second one.
Judges are asked to select 50 finalists works, which will be curated and exhibited at the Kedumba Gallery, which is in the grounds of the Blue Mountains Grammar School in Wentworth Falls. Deadline for entries is midnight August 16.
The Kedumba collection has largely been built from previous winners of the award including Margaret Olley, Lloyd Rees, Ben Quilty and Wendy Sharpe.
