Fox Friday at Blaxland High

Blaxland High School students are getting into the Olympic swing of things, celebrating "Fox Friday" to honour two of their former colleagues, Jessica and Noemie Fox.
The Fox sisters are both representing Australia in slalom canoe/kayak in Paris.
It is the first Games for Noemie and the fourth for Jess, who is also carrying the Australian flag along with hockey player Eddie Ockenden.
The students were wearing fancy dress to school and were being given the opportunity to record a video message for the sisters.
They were also asked to bring a gold coin donation which would go to the Paddle On Foundation, which helps kayaks/canoists in financial need.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.