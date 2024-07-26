TEDxSpringwood launches program; tickets on sale

One of the world's most prestigious speaking events, TEDx, is taking to the Blue Mountains Theatre stage on September 6.
TED is a unique conference of talks and ideas that has been running in Vancouver for 30 years and has featured ideas from the likes of Bill Gates, Stephen Hawking, Julian Assange and even Jamie Oliver.
The younger sibling TEDx is the people's version of the conference, staged all over the world by licensed curators and set in their communities. This format has delivered some of the most influential talks. Think Brené Brown at TEDxTexas, Simon Sinek at TEDxPuget Sound, and even closer to home, Nepean Hospital's Dr Faraz Pathan at TEDxKatoomba.
Dr Pathan's talk, "Creating a Health Break", has now reached over 1.25 million people. Curator Niall Clerkin said: "I'll never forget being in the room that day with Faraz on stage. It was the height of winter in Katoomba, the heating was broken, but the audience were enraptured. They laughed, they cheered. It was an incredible feeling."
TEDx in the Blue Mountains in 2024 will be a bit different. It has found a new, modern home in the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood.
After months of applications, interviews and even auditions, TEDxSpringwood's program has launched and perhaps one of the speakers in 2024 will produce another iconic moment in the tapestry of TEDx.
In keeping with the spirit of the grassroots movement of TEDx, most of the speakers are Blue Mountains locals, including:
Ben Felten is the world's fastest blind motorcycle racer who was born fully sighted. A degenerative eye disease Retinitis Pigmentosa left him completely blind by his late 30s. He developed a need to make a difference for people with a disability, to find a way to succeed beyond his own disability. Through snapshots of his journey, stories and insights Ben shares the moments that shaped his incredible journey and mind-blowing achievements.
Jenny Steadman is a company director, leadership consultant, mother, wife, keynote speaker, meditation teacher and founder of the Wisdom of Survivors project. Her talk stems from her own life journey of navigating the challenges as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and addresses the stigma and silence around sexual violence.
Gill Nicol has more than 30 years of experience working across the arts and cultural sector in the UK and Australia. She has spoken about access, diversity, wellbeing and the social role of museums at events and conferences in Naples, Barcelona, Hong Kong, Sydney and Melbourne. Gill's focus is to present a different perspective of contemporary art that will ultimately inspire us to see galleries as places of invitation rather than apprehension.
Dr Joshua Pate is a senior physiotherapist and senior lecturer in pain neuroscience, leading a program of paediatric research and pain studies with collaborators all around the world. With an entertaining style and love for sparking 'Aha!' moments, Dr Pate seeks to completely change the way we think about pain.
The full line-up is available on tedxspringwood.com with tickets sold through Blue Mountains Theatre.
