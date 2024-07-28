A garden festival with the community at its heart

Blue Mountains gardens owners, local volunteers and small businesses are joining forces to support a local public school to mark 40 years since the first Mid-Mountains Garden Festival.
Now a biennial event, the garden festival returns in spring in 2024 with support from the broader community.
In 1984, Hazelbrook Public School P&C President Lindsay McLeod and a garden owner Ruth Taylor had the idea of holding an annual garden festival to raise money for the school.
Since then, the volunteering power of parents - including 12 parents on the organising committee this year - support of the school, and the combined generosity of garden owners and local businesses has kept the garden festival thriving over the decades.
The owners of two of the gardens in this year's Festival - Felicity Anderson (Yarrawa) and Kristine McDonald (Glenalva) - were also previous festival coordinators, and the garden festival has also been supported through generations, with the daughter of Cathy Hill, another previous festival coordinator, now on the organising committee.
Monica Mowbray said: "I still remember what it was like watching mum work so incredibly hard on the garden festival, driving up and down the Mountains with us in tow, putting up posters. She really looked up to Lindsay McLeod for all he did to give back to the community. Being a part of this now feels like I'm carrying on the tradition, like I've come full circle."
All proceeds from the Festival will go towards enhancing the school's technology resources and programs.
Among the nine gardens open in September, three long-term festival favourites return: Tanglewood, Banool and Glenalva.
Tanglewood is the festival's longest-running open garden, its visitors have loved this timeless cool climate garden since 1994. Owners Brian Kirkby and Jo Gardiner have rallied behind this fundraiser due to their strong commitment to public education, and because their neighbours' children all attended Hazelbrook Public School.
Banool and Glenalva each carry their own historical significance. Banool's federation stone bungalow was built by local stonemason Paddy Ryan in 1908 while Glenalva's relaxed, rustic homestead is home to ancient trees first planted by Henry James.
Six new gardens will be making their festival debut:
Adelina Cottage in Lawson with its evolving cottage garden and hedged terraces, the rustic and productive garden of Frugal-lea, Yarrawa's charming patch of native, productive and exotic plants, Binyang's fabulous mix of feature plants and artistic focal points, Tundurra's formal park-style sanctuary and the sustainability features and colourful plants of Wind Borne.
Festival curator Vanessa Jones said: "It's the only garden festival we know of with a family-friendly focus. Our long-running school fundraiser has developed into a community favourite. All the gardens offer a mix of styles to inspire all - from seasoned gardeners to novices."
The Mid-Mountains Garden Festival runs over two weekends on September 14-15 and 21-22. Tickets are now on sale at www.midmountainsgardenfestival.com/tickets/
