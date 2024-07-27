Citizen of Year rewarded for helping prevent loneliness through Shared Reading program

The founder of a Shared Reading program that helps prevent loneliness in the community has been named Blue Mountains Citizen of the Year for 2024.
Christopher Smith was awarded the honour at a ceremony at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre in Katoomba on Friday evening, July 26.
Mr Smith created Shared Reading NSW, combining great stories and psychological support to prevent loneliness, and has provided Shared Reading groups throughout the Blue Mountains since 2014. Shared Reading is a group activity through which people experience the life-enhancing benefits of great literature.
Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group volunteer, Jackie Mayers, was named Senior Citizen of the Year.
Mrs Mayers co-founded the Youth Shoebox Project 10 years ago with Sue Campbell-Ross of Able2 disability services.
The Youth Shoebox Project coordinates contributions from the Blue Mountains community to provide Christmas gifts for refugee and asylum-seeking children in Sydney and the Blue Mountains.
The 2024 Community Achievement of the Year Award went to Mount Victoria's Hotel Etico.
Established in November 2020, Hotel Etico is Australia's first not-for-profit social enterprise hotel, employing and training young adults with disability in hospitality and independent living skills.
This year, there were 19 nominees across the three award categories in the Citizen of the Year Awards.
"Each year, there are many deserving members of the community nominated for these awards and this year was no different," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"These nominees inspire us through their achievements and challenge us to make our own contribution to our Blue Mountains community.
"I extend a heartfelt thank you to all our nominators for sharing the stories of the incredible Blue Mountains residents who are committed to bettering local community life.
"I genuinely mean it when I say every nominee we celebrate is deserving of being declared Citizen of the Year. Each of them has made an indelible mark on our community. Their contributions make our community extraordinary, and they are all exceptional."
Nominations are submitted by community members in response to a call out council makes each year.
The full list of 2024 Blue Mountains Local Citizen of the Year Awards nominees is:
Citizen of the Year Award (up to 64 years of age)
Senior Citizen of the Year Award (65 years of age and over)
Community Achievement of the Year Award:
