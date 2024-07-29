Fox Friday at Blaxland High School as students celebrate Olympian sisters

It's not often that two ex-students from the same school are selected for the Olympic Games, which is why Blaxland High has celebrated, uniting behind the efforts of paddlers Jess and Noemie Fox.
The sisters are representing Australia in Paris in slalom canoe/kayak, Jess at her fourth Games, Noemie her first.
So the school went all out on Friday, July 26 dressing in their best green and gold, with balloons, streamers and flags flying from every vantage point.
Even the therapy dog got into the act with an Aussie bandana.
Principal Emma Le Marquand said the day not only celebrated the Fox sisters, but also all the students who perform so well in their studies, on sporting fields, in music and everything in between.
"Blaxland High School is an excellent example of the power of public education," she said.
"Our students and their skills really reflect the diversity of the community... I'm always endlessly impressed by them."
