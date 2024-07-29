Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fox Friday at Blaxland High School as students celebrate Olympian sisters

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 30 2024 - 10:47am, first published July 29 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Green and gold was the theme of the day at Blaxland High on July 26, 2024 as students celebrate Olympians Jessica and Noemie Fox. Picture supplied
Green and gold was the theme of the day at Blaxland High on July 26, 2024 as students celebrate Olympians Jessica and Noemie Fox. Picture supplied

It's not often that two ex-students from the same school are selected for the Olympic Games, which is why Blaxland High has celebrated, uniting behind the efforts of paddlers Jess and Noemie Fox.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.