Work on Leura station upgrade, which includes a lift, will start later this month.
Local News
Trees spared on h’way
Fewer trees will be removed for the highway upgrade at Blackheath and Medlow Bath, the RMS has decided.
Ladies in Black wins fans in Sydney
Blue Mountains actor Madeleine Jones stars in Ladies in Black for Sydney Festival.
Glenbrook Lagoon upgrades make a welcome home for turtles
Upgrades to stormwater basins around Glenbrook Lagoon are now complete.
Triple honours for Blue Mountains City Council in environment awards
Blue Mountains City Council won three awards at the 2016 NSW Local Government Excellence in the Environment Awards.
Tips from HSC top achiever Kali Ferris-Smith
Self-discipline is the key to performing well in the HSC, according to top student, Kali Ferris-Smith.
UNESCO talk on Badgerys
UNESCO is “closely” monitoring the controversial Badgerys Creek airport development
Holiday fun in the Park
Astronomy, bugs and Aboriginal heritage star in NPWS Blue Mountains holiday adventures
New roles at Varuna The Writers’ House
Varuna The Writers’ House in Katoomba has started 2017 with key people in two newly-created roles.
Blue Mountains Youth Choir prepares for busy 2017
The Blue Mountains Youth Choir will rehearse from two venues in 2017
Local Sport
Spratt out-paced
Blue Mountains Netball receives grant to boost participation
Blue Mountains Netball Association has been awarded $2000 from the Australian Sports Foundation to train people with a ...
Countdown to Rugby 7s tournament
Catching up with cyclist Amanda Spratt
Dual Olympian Amanda Spratt is ready for the 2017 season.
Swimathon for Noah Cariolato
Sporting Chance live show returns to Lapstone Hotel
The Lapstone Hotel will be the venue for radio and webcast show, The Sporting Chance, on January 7.
Community
Volunteer spirit prevails for Australia Day at Glenbrook
Lower Mountains residents are helping share Rotary’s workload in staging another Australia Day ‘party’ at Glenbrook.
Blue Mountains Family Day Care named best in state
Named the best family day care service in NSW, Blue Mountains Family Day Care narrowly missed out on ...
Hair’s to Keith’s mad makeover
It’s Movember on steroids, or maybe Movember for real men.
Call out for twitchers
The iconic species of yellow-tailed black cockatoos under threat
State of the Nation | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in this morning's blog.
Fairfax Front Pages | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Water toll: Toddler pulled from South Coast pool, man dies at Central Coast beach
Two people have been pulled from waterways in separate incidents within hours of one another on Monday.
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Why I hate your dog now, tomorrow and forever
And, yes, please take it personally.
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Man critical after being stabbed in the stomach at Bankstown
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Bankstown on Monday evening.
Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell to face court on AVO matter
Winning Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell will appear in court this week after police sought an interim ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Federal government rejects doctors group's call for a new national Centre for Disease Control
The Turnbull Government has rejected a call from the Australian Medical Association to create a nation-wide Centre for ...
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Living near busy roads increases dementia risk: Lancet study
Dementia is more common in people who live near main roads, a major study has found, raising more ...
Too much TV and video linked to mental health issues for boys, not so for girls: research
Boys who watch an average of two hours of television every day are at a higher risk of ...
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
What Trump's win means for Australia
OPINION: President Donald Trump will declare economic war on our biggest customer and wipe unprecedented amounts off global ...
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?