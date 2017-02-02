Blue Mountains artists have the chance to access local work spaces through a new NSW Government program.
Local News
SES holds information night for new members
The Blue Mountains State Emergency Service (SES) will hold an information night for new members on February 21.
Missing Leura woman found
A 70-year-old woman missing from an aged care facility in Leura has been found safe and well.
Six-figure rubbish
New garbage bins for Katoomba town centre have set council back $108,000.
Body found on Oaks fire trail, Glenbrook
A police investigation is underway following the discover of a man’s body, believed to be in his 60s, ...
Woman missing from Leura
A 70-year-old woman is missing from Leura.
Rocket fires up astronomer
Astronomer Professor Fred Watson is backing the campaign to bring the rocket back to Blackheath.
Locals vie for airport spots
Badgerys Creek airport opponents could represent the Blue Mountains on the main federal government body that will have ...
Missing ACT man found in Wentworth Falls
Missing ACT man Gregory Bond, who emergency services have been searching for in the Blue Mountains since Monday, ...
Charity golf events at Blackheath
Blackheath Golf Club is hosting charity events for well-known Leura cyclist Bob Montgomery.
Stannies claim Rugby 7s cup
The inaugural Blue Mountains and Greater West Rugby Sevens Carnival was a resounding success, with Stannies Old Boys ...
Brischetto named Mountains sportsperson of the year
Rowsell’s basketball love affair draws to a close
Rugby 7s action heats up
The Blue Mountains and Greater West Rugby Sevens Carnival will be held on January 28.
Sweetest victory
Grade cricketers hold cricket camp at Leura
Sydney first grade cricketers Mitchell Edwards and Luke Bartier will inspire junior cricketers at a cricket camp at ...
Women’s health and wellbeing course
The Blue Mountains Women’s Health and Resource Centre is running a health and wellbeing course.
50 year milestone for Blue Mountains couple
Blue Mountains business owners, Maurice Cooper OAM and Kerry McKenzie, celebrated their 50 year anniversary.
Outstanding Japanese at St Columba’s
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
Gladys Berejiklian's bizarre decision: Premier's housing focus is off to a bad start
In the days following Gladys Berejiklian's statement that she wanted to ensure "every average hardworking person in this ...
Man shot dead at Guildford house
A man has been shot in the chest and killed in what is believed to be a targeted attack in ...
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
Chinese herbalist who helped Malcolm Turnbull guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct
The Chinese herbalist who rose to prominence after helping the Prime Minister shed 14 kilograms has been found ...
Amirah Droudis jailed for stabbing murder of Lindt gunman Man Monis' ex-wife
Amirah Droudis, the partner of Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis, has been jailed for the murder of ...
Newborns given potentially ineffective hepatitis B vaccine at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital
Babies vaccinated for hepatitis B at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital may have been given an ineffective dose, after a fridge ...
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Junk food industry shaping health policies at public's expense: study
Lobbyists for 'big food' are potentially swaying health policies in favour of their corporate bottom line in Australia, ...
Soft drink sales slump amid health fears
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Beyonce pregnant with twins to husband Jay Z: 'We have been blessed two times over'
Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins, the pop star has announced on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her ...
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?