Crash sparks investigation
Local News
Spinning a great yarn
Yarn Spinners by Leura’s Marilla North is a highly engaging, fascinating window onto the lives of three of ...
New cluster manager to lead Blue Mountains creative industries growth
Photographer and social media manager Ann Niddrie has joined Blue Mountains Economic Enterprise as Creative Industries Cluster Manager.
The Morrisons launch debut album in Katoomba
Family connections run strong in Sydney group, The Morrisons.
Small producer grants
Slow Food Blue Mountains has given its first small producer grant to Robin Shannon from Kedumba Urban Farm ...
Final bushfire payments
The cheques arrived by last Christmas, signalling an end to the lawsuit over the October 2013 bushfires.
A taste of the sea
He's caught fish and processed them, so selling them seemed the next logical step for Marc Robinson.
Funding for work spaces for artists
Blue Mountains artists have the chance to access local work spaces through a new NSW Government program.
SES holds information night for new members
The Blue Mountains State Emergency Service (SES) will hold an information night for new members on February 21.
Missing Leura woman found
A 70-year-old woman missing from an aged care facility in Leura has been found safe and well.
Local Sport
Calling all budding young footy players
Stannies claim Rugby 7s cup
The inaugural Blue Mountains and Greater West Rugby Sevens Carnival was a resounding success, with Stannies Old Boys ...
Brischetto named Mountains sportsperson of the year
Rowsell’s basketball love affair draws to a close
Rugby 7s action heats up
The Blue Mountains and Greater West Rugby Sevens Carnival will be held on January 28.
Sweetest victory
Community
Women’s health and wellbeing course
The Blue Mountains Women’s Health and Resource Centre is running a health and wellbeing course.
Charity golf events at Blackheath
Blackheath Golf Club is hosting charity events for well-known Leura cyclist Bob Montgomery.
50 year milestone for Blue Mountains couple
Blue Mountains business owners, Maurice Cooper OAM and Kerry McKenzie, celebrated their 50 year anniversary.
Outstanding Japanese at St Columba’s
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Tributes flow for allegedly murdered man Bradley Breward
TASMANIA: Tributes are pouring in for Mowbray man, Bradley Breward, who was allegedly murdered on New Year’s Day.
Meet Jack Outback, the 'most interesting' Australian revealed by new global research
Don't recognise the name? You'll probably recognise the description.
Liberal senator Cory Bernardi to rock first day of Parliament by resigning from the Turnbull government
Cory Bernardi is set to upend centre-right politics in Australia and announce on Tuesday that he is resigning ...
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, February 6, 2017
Just how fast will the ice-cream melt today?
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Scientists blast lack of NHMRC funding on climate
Less than one dollar in a thousand spent on health in Australia goes to one of the biggest threats facing ...
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.