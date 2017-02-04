Yarn Spinners by Leura’s Marilla North is a highly engaging, fascinating window onto the lives of three of ...
New cluster manager to lead Blue Mountains creative industries growth
Photographer and social media manager Ann Niddrie has joined Blue Mountains Economic Enterprise as Creative Industries Cluster Manager.
The Morrisons launch debut album in Katoomba
Family connections run strong in Sydney group, The Morrisons.
Small producer grants
Slow Food Blue Mountains has given its first small producer grant to Robin Shannon from Kedumba Urban Farm ...
Final bushfire payments
The cheques arrived by last Christmas, signalling an end to the lawsuit over the October 2013 bushfires.
A taste of the sea
He's caught fish and processed them, so selling them seemed the next logical step for Marc Robinson.
Funding for work spaces for artists
Blue Mountains artists have the chance to access local work spaces through a new NSW Government program.
SES holds information night for new members
The Blue Mountains State Emergency Service (SES) will hold an information night for new members on February 21.
Missing Leura woman found
A 70-year-old woman missing from an aged care facility in Leura has been found safe and well.
Six-figure rubbish
New garbage bins for Katoomba town centre have set council back $108,000.
Calling all budding young footy players
Stannies claim Rugby 7s cup
The inaugural Blue Mountains and Greater West Rugby Sevens Carnival was a resounding success, with Stannies Old Boys ...
Brischetto named Mountains sportsperson of the year
Rowsell’s basketball love affair draws to a close
Rugby 7s action heats up
The Blue Mountains and Greater West Rugby Sevens Carnival will be held on January 28.
Sweetest victory
Women’s health and wellbeing course
The Blue Mountains Women’s Health and Resource Centre is running a health and wellbeing course.
Charity golf events at Blackheath
Blackheath Golf Club is hosting charity events for well-known Leura cyclist Bob Montgomery.
50 year milestone for Blue Mountains couple
Blue Mountains business owners, Maurice Cooper OAM and Kerry McKenzie, celebrated their 50 year anniversary.
Outstanding Japanese at St Columba’s
Foxtel's threat to man who streamed Mundine fight on Facebook
Foxtel has signalled it will take legal action against an Australian man who broadcast the Green v Mundine ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Ross River fever cases surge
A NSW man is battling Ross River fever symptoms a year after a mosquito bite.
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
'Vulnerable' refugee who fled PNG could face criminal charges
An Iranian refugee who attempted to seek asylum in Fiji could face criminal charges after being forcibly deported ...
'Betrayal': Conservative Coalition MPs push back on same-sex marriage free vote
Tensions within the government over same-sex marriage have erupted again with conservative MPs warning the Prime Minister that ...
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
Pierce Murphy wins Sydney Morning Herald's Sun Run
Hawaiian Pierce Murphy has won the 2017 Sydney Morning Herald 10km Sun Run in 31 minutes and 46 ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Scientists blast lack of NHMRC funding on climate
Less than one dollar in a thousand spent on health in Australia goes to one of the biggest threats facing ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Newborns given potentially ineffective hepatitis B vaccine at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital
Babies vaccinated for hepatitis B at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital may have been given an ineffective dose, after a fridge ...
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...