Hailing from Sydney, The Strides are a force for urban roots reggae music with a hip-hop edge and they are on their way to Katoomba, on Saturday, February 15 to pay their respects to traditional custodians of the land and assist in reviving collective resilient spirits through music medicine. Fronted by reggae master Ras Roni from Barbados via London, ltl GZeus plus Blacker C, The Strides have delivered their classic sound to crowds across the country, delivering musical experiences that are as powerfully explosive as authentic, sharing a beautiful 20/20 vision with us for the future. The Strides have musical friends all over the country, and local jazz, funk legend and Mountains resident James Greening is one of them who'll be appearing in their first long set at Palais Royale. With three acclaimed albums already under their belt, a European label signing, festival appearances across the country and having graced the stage with the likes of Julian Marley, Tony Allen and Groundation, The Strides' music faithfully builds on the foundations of classic roots reggae forging a sound that brings together modern dance hall, world beats and reggae-pop they bring us a truly global sound melding a diversity of cultures and instrumentation. With a calling card of powerfully melodic horns, infectious bass lines, easy musings and a magnetic stage presence between its three lead vocalists, the Strides are a nine-piece collective of multi talented songwriters and musicians. Music Hunter is collaborating with Entertainment Blue Mountains for the first time, in their Salon Grand event room, a spectacular art deco ballroom which has been used as a venue for Blue Mountains Music Festival over the last few years. Crisp Audio will do them justice on sound and lights. Doors open at 7:30pm for an 8:15 start. Le Salon Grand is located inside the Palais Royale Hotel at 230 Katoomba Street. Under 18s are welcome in the company of an adult. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Book via musichunter.com.au.

