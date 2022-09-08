Blue Mountains Gazette

Did the Queen and Duke escape an Australian assassination attempt? Train incident remains a mystery after five decades

By Robyne Ridge
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:56am, first published September 8 2022 - 9:00pm
  • This article was first published on April 27 2021

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, arrived at the freshly blue-painted Katoomba Station at 4.30pm on Friday, February 12, 1954.

