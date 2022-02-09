news, local-news, blue mountains, hazelbrook, sporting chance, adam blum, jonathan robinson lees, passion and perspective podcast, true blue history podcast, podcast

Hazelbrook resident Adam Blum is the host of the True Blue History Podcast and committed to teaching the younger generation about our powerful and sacred military history. Broadcasting stories, told by Australian war veterans and military historians, is incredibly important to Blum. He has interviewed the many historians and veterans over the last year-and-a-half. "I always had a rich military history in my family," he said of why he chose to start broadcasting the stories. Blum proudly wears the World War II medals of his grandfather, that he was given as a six-year-old boy. And he has visited the Western Front and Gallipoli battlefields. "You're walking on a mass grave ... I felt sick," he said of one of the sacred experiences. Recently the podcaster became interviewee to promote his stories, as part of the Mountains-based Passion and Perspective Podcast. For Mountains-based Sporting Chance Media producer Jonathan 'Jonno' Robinson-Lees - host of the Passion Perspective Podcast - it is about sharing inspiring local stories from the world of arts, sports and entertainment. Blum was happy to be part of Robinson-Lees' podcast - promoting his own podcast - because he wanted to get veterans' stories out to a larger audience. "I want the audience to be proud of our military history. I want to educate the next generation...without learning our history, we have no future." As a NSW Rural Fire Service volunteer Blum has faced his own challenges, mental and physical. Robinson-Lees said that resilience has given Blum a new lease on life that he channelled into sharing the powerful stories of Australia's war history. "I suffered my own battles, the podcast has been a healing tool for me too. I relate to a lot of veterans ... I've suffered depression and anxiety ... but I am so grateful for life now," Blum said. Blum added that defending the community from fire fronts as a deputy caption, and coping with deaths through fires, has reminded him that "life is short ... and you should try and help as many people as you can". "The last two years, I've really worked out who I am as a person. The person I am today is the person I want to be going forward", he said. "For the first time...I'm really happy with where my life is going and I'm genuinely happy with what life has to offer." This 74 minute Passion Perspective Podcast can be found on Spotify. .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/9bfa904a-0c05-493a-b4a1-807e087972ff.jpeg/r3_101_1077_708_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg