Garden trail in Hartley Valley

Five fabulous and colourful gardens all located in the beautiful Hartley Valley (only 15 minutes from Blackheath, 30 minutes from Katoomba, will be open this weekend, March 5-6, 10am-4pm. The trail features five stunning and diverse gardens - Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u Japanese gardens - and offers something for all garden lovers. The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and magnificent escarpment and valley views. Hartvale Gardens will feature Floral By Nature (florist), Hartley Truffles, Hartley Gourmet Bakes, home-wares by Bespoke on Main, artwork by Jennifer Edwards plus complimentary tea/coffee plus plants for sale. Picnics welcome. Highfields will be selling their home grown plants from Clover Hill Rare Plants. Tea and coffee available and the Hartley Progress Association will have their BBQ fired up selling the great Aussie sausage sandwich plus jams, condiments and other treats to raise funds for various local community support programs. Blue Mountains Lavender will be there selling their beautiful lavender products and picnics are welcome. Wild Meadows Garden will have their nursery open and the Bee Farmer will be giving presentations on bees and selling honey and honeycomb. Scones, tea and coffee plus plants for sale. Cost is $15 per person at Highfields, Wild Meadows and Goryu, $10 at Hartvale, Harp of Erin free. Children under 16 free. More information, search Central Tablelands Garden Trail.

Open gardens in Hartley Valley