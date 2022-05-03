news, local-news, Winter Sport World, Penrith, snow, ice, skating

In the wake of the Beijing Winter Olympics, winter sports may be on the minds of Blue Mountains youngsters looking to experiment with skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey or even curling. And in three years, they will have the facilities to indulge these interests. Winter Sports World, to be built on the banks of the Nepean River in Penrith, is currently in the process of selecting architects to design the centre, which will be Australia's first indoor snow resort and alpine attraction. One small, one medium and one large architectural firm are vying for the job of designing the facility. The winner will be announced at the end of March. Site owner and developer Peter Magnisalis has been working with the NSW government and Penrith Council on a design brief since October, and is keen to work with Australian architects. "We know the talent is here and they know the climate and the landscape," he said. "I'm excited to see what each comes back with. There's a large company that is used to designing award-winning projects, a medium-sized one that is renowned for thinking outside the box and a small one which is nimble and isn't afraid to go off-piste.'' The $300 million development, which is expected to open in 2025, will include: "I don't think it's a big stretch of the imagination to think that Winter Olympics stars of the future will be training at Winter Sports World,'' Mr Magnisalis said.

Design selection hots up for Penrith's Winter Sport World