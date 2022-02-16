Escape to pure bushland serenity

news, property, house of the week, blue mountains, bushland, six foot track, katoomba, theo poulos real estate

4 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR Escape from the city and indulge in the serenity and privacy of this Katoomba property. It would be hard to find another home that shares these picturesque views into the Megalong Valley and beyond. The open plan living, dining and kitchen area make for a perfect place to gather as a family and sit by the large fireplace. The versatile floor plan features a parent's retreat with its own bathroom with spa, sauna and a patio area overlooking the valley. The garden is low maintenance with mostly natural bush surrounds, giving you more time to relax and contemplate the view. There's a well appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances as well as a triple carport, single garage and extra large workshop with internal entry. Other features include electronic shutters, ceiling fans in living areas, hard wood timber floors and carpeted bedrooms, solar panels, water tanks and two garden sheds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/ccba6ebf-bbea-4974-95a2-02541281514a.jpg/r0_558_4000_2818_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg