Plenty of room for your big family

5 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR This spacious home is located in a quiet pocket close to popular Wentworth Falls lake, local cafes and eateries, train station, Blue Mountains Grammar and the public school. The north facing aspect from the back of the home creates plenty of light and warmth streaming into the kitchen and central living areas. It is meticulously presented across two levels of generous proportions. The upstairs level comprises four bedrooms, with the main including a walk-in robe and ensuite. Downstairs there is a fifth bedroom and multiple living spaces to accommodate all the family. The inviting formal lounge is sleek and modern, with plantation shutters and a cosy fireplace for entertaining in the cooler months. A lovely sunroom links the lounge to the kitchen, creating an easy flow through. The large family/media room with wraparound windows is the perfect place to hang out. .

