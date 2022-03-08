Lithgow to the rescue as golf week washed out

news, local-news, golf, rain, sport

The Blue Mountains Veteran Golfers Association (BMVGA) hosted the 39th Annual Blue Mountains Week of Golf over February 28 - March 4, with players braving atrocious weather and heavy conditions underfoot to complete just two rounds of this year's event. Day one went off on schedule at Wentworth Falls Country Club, but with the course being sodden from the previous week's incessant rain, carts were banned. Thirty-one players braved the conditions and all managed to complete their round, with Gary Wheeler taking out the Men's event with 36 points c/b, ahead of Rod Clarke 36, whilst Susie Anderson won the Ladies division. Day two was scheduled for Blackheath Golf Club, but when organisers turned up, the course had been closed as conditions worsened. With no alternative venue available, everyone's thoughts turned to day three (Thursday), which had been scheduled to run at Leura Golf Club. Unfortunately, Leura was suffering the same effects from the deluge of rain on their course and cancelled all golf for the week, effectively putting this year's championship in doubt. The organisers, however, managed to secure Lithgow Golf Club for the final round of the tournament on Thursday March 3, but only 13 players were left standing, with many having despaired at the conditions and electing to go home early after Tuesday's cancellation. Gary Wheeler was again triumphant at Lithgow with 30 points c/b, ahead of Peter Guy 30, whilst Jackie Wheeler won the Ladies division. The overall King and Queen of the Mountain prizes went to Gary Wheeler and Jackie Wheeler respectively. "Special thanks must go to tournament director Richard Ledden-Cooper for his dedicated and tireless hard work, also to the organising committee for managing to have the tournament completed, and especially to those golfers who stuck it out despite the extreme weather conditions," said BMVGA President Brian Judge.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/145247001/392ad932-6dad-4d9c-9176-817af3ce2689.jpg/r12_376_4024_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg