Storm deluge forces postponement of Blue Mountains Music Festival

Organisers have been forced to postpone the Blue Mountains Music Festival due to the deluge of rain in Katoomba. Due to be held from March 18-20, the difficult decision was made on Tuesday when it became clear the festival stages would not be able to be safely installed due to the wet conditions. It was a double blow as this year's festival would have been the first since 2019, with COVID-19 halting the 2020 and 2021 events. The festival has been rescheduled for October 7, 8 and 9 this year. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the postponement of our beloved Blue Mountains Music Festival," festival organisers said in a statement on Tuesday morning. "As rain continues to bucket down here in Katoomba, with landslides and road closures, our inspection of the festival site yesterday afternoon revealed that the ground's saturation level will not support the necessary infrastructure. "We are so disappointed for all the artists, technical crew, support crew, stallholders, suppliers and volunteers who were all getting ready to set-up for what would be our return festival. And for you, our festival supporters who were looking forward to seeing such an amazing line-up of performers and delighting in seeing live music again." READ MORE: Festival organisers asked people who can hold onto their tickets until October to do so. Refunds are also available. "You don't need to do anything as your tickets will remain valid in our system. Hang on to your receipts, you will be able to exchange these for wristbands at the festival box office in October," they said. "Those who can't make the new dates can access a refund for four weeks from today, March 8, so please get in touch with us as soon as possible at info@bmff.org.au. "We are a very small festival and the postponement of now three festivals means that we are in a more precarious financial state. If anyone feels that they can't come and would like to donate their tickets these will go to supporting the infrastructure of the festival."

