Intriguing design is sure to inspire

4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR This completely renovated brick home is full of architectural intrigue, says the agent. The flat, 529 square metre block is low maintenance and it has ample space to spread out and entertain. In addition to the lock-up garage, there is loads of room to park a caravan, RV or trailer. The highlight of the home is the dramatic living/dining area featuring soaring cathedral inspired ceilings and feature stone fireplace with black Japan stained timber flooring. There is a further causal living area and meals area. All three bathrooms are brand new and two feature heated flooring. You'll love the country-chic style kitchen which flows out to a low maintenance yard featuring an undercover barbecue area and gazebo. The home also features the comfort of new ducted reverse cycle air conditioning. An added bonus is the huge loft storage area above the garage.

