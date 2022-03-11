whats-on,

She's known to millions around the world as the "Angel of Australia" - the name given to her by the famous Dutch violinist, André Rieu. Mirusia will be at the Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, March 19, with her concert saluting the music of The Seekers. Hear the chart-topping hits including I'll Never Find Another You, A World Of Our Own, The Carnival Is Over, Georgy Girl and more in a two-hour show with band that will also include the classics she has performed with Rieu around the world and her original songs. Mirusia is an Australian-born soprano with Dutch heritage. With 12 years of extensive international touring and successful concerts under her belt, she is one of the most sought-after sopranos in the world. Her albums always place highly on the ARIA Album and DVD chart rankings, with numerous albums and DVDs reaching the number one position on the pop, classical crossover, jazz and blues and music DVD Charts in Australia. A Salute to The Seekers debuted at the number one position on the ARIA Jazz & Blues Chart with sold-out shows at QPAC Concert Hall, Sydney Recital Hall and Melbourne's Recital Hall. Mirusia studied opera at Griffith University's Queensland Conservatorium and at the age of 21 was announced as the youngest ever recipient of the prestigious Dame Joan Sutherland Opera Award. After graduation, her career blossomed when she toured the world with Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra for 10 years. The stadium-sized concerts have forwarded Mirusia the most wonderful opportunities of singing before country leaders and royalty, and millions of fans have marvelled at the clarity, dexterity and the exquisite sound of her voice. Mirusia still tours with André Rieu, but also has a flourishing solo career and has touched the hearts of many audiences. Radio broadcaster, Denis Walter, recently dubbed her "Australia's songbird". Judith Durham said: "It's awesome to comprehend the iconic music of The Seekers legacy living on through an internationally celebrated artist like Mirusia, bringing her own classic beauty to the songs." For more information see bluemountainstheatre.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/d9bd11b9-b442-4bb0-9040-038ec7bb8578.jpg/r0_1002_3926_3220_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Salute to The Seekers