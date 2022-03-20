news, local-news, blue mountains union council, kerry cooke

Growing community anger over pork barreling has spurred Blue Mountains unionists to support a national campaign for an anti-corruption commission. "People are tired of hearing revelations of how public money is being siphoned off for political purposes," said Kerry Cooke, Blue Mountains Unions and Community president. "It's Australia's other pandemic, the pork pandemic and Australians are sick of it, as more and more rorts are exposed," Mr Cooke said. BMUC held an event at Katoomba's Family Hotel on February 22 about the issue where speakers included the founding member of the Federal ICAC Now political party Ross Jones, investigative journalist Andrew Fowler and lawyer Michael Holland "Millions and millions of taxpayer dollars are splurged on dubious grants. The level of public anger was clearly on display at our first politics in the pub for two years," Mr Cooke said. "The room was packed as we heard from Ross Jones, the founder of Federal ICAC Now (FIN) - a new political party with a single objective - the establishment of a federal anti-corruption commission is the cornerstone of the party." Mr Cooke said the message was "particularly relevant in the coming election as Transparency International's Corruptions Perception reported Australia has slipped to its worst ever result - 18th." Mr Jones said FIN wants: Mr Jones said: "From refugee policy to climate change, from aged care to health care, from jobs to the natural environment, federal political corruption perverts proper policy and makes all Australians worse." Another key speaker, award winning investigative journalist and author Andrew Fowler spoke of government mistreatment of whistleblowers. "This country needs a Bill of Rights that will protect not just whistleblowers but journalists whose job it is to tell the public as best they know what's going on in government."

Blue Mountains Unions push for federal anti-corruption commission