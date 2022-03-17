Illawarra Catholic Club Group buys Mountain Heritage Hotel and Falls Mountain Retreat

news, local-news, illawarra catholic group, falls mountains retreat, mountain heritage hotel, blue mountains, katoomba, wentworth falls

Illawarra Catholic Club Group, which operates Club Central Hurstville and Menai in Southern Sydney, has bought the Mountain Heritage hotel in Katoomba and luxury self-contained apartments, the Falls Mountain Retreat in Wentworth Falls. Speaking about the acquisition, ICC Group CEO, Paul Richardson thanked Garry Crockett from the Crockett Group for entrusting the history of the Mountain Heritage as well as the contemporary Falls Mountain Retreat to ICC. "We are proud and honoured that Garry has chosen us to continue to preserve these beautiful slices of the Blue Mountains. Our whole team looks forward to safeguarding the history and heritage of the hotel whilst guiding it into the future," said Mr Richardson. The multi award-winning Hotel Mountain Heritage offers a combination of a 4.5 star stay enriched by the old-world charm of the 1900s hotel structure and breathtaking views over the Jamison Valley. The 43-room hotel in the heart of Katoomba, comprising a mix of rooms, suites and villas, has been in operation for more than 100 years. Originally known as 'The California' the Mountain Heritage was built in 1908 by a wealthy Sydney businessman called Herbert Preston and clad in Californian Redwood. The hotel was purchased by the Crockett Group in 1979. It has been rejuvenated overtime with a focus on preserving the priceless heritage value. The 4.5 star Falls Mountain Retreat is situated on four acres on the edge of the National Park. The fully self-contained one and two bedroom apartment suites are equipped with full kitchens and laundries and provide an upmarket, memorable Blue Mountains experience. "There's no doubt that the hospitality and travel industries have been hit hard over the past two years. However, the talented and committed team at Hotel Mountain Heritage and Falls Mountain Retreat have ensured that the properties are ready to welcome guests emerging from COVID-imposed isolation to explore the best of what the Blue Mountains has to offer," said Mr Richardson. "We are thrilled to be the new custodians of the Hotel Mountain Heritage and Falls Mountain Retreat and look forward to continuing to provide our guests with a balanced blend of history, first class service and modern comforts."

Illawarra Catholic Club Group buys Mountain Heritage Hotel and Falls Mountain Retreat