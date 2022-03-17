news, local-news, highway, trains, blue mountains

Work is continuing around the clock to repair rain damage to the Great Western Highway at Mt Victoria but there is no time frame for when the road may reopen. The eastbound lane of the highway has been closed since Friday, March 4, after cracking was noticed next to the guard rail on a stretch between Fairy Bower Road and Victoria Falls Road. Traffic is being directed along the single westbound lane via stop/slow signs. Transport for NSW's Blue Mountains road maintenance service provider, Ventia, has been on site to carry out geotechnical assessments, install monitoring devices, conduct make safe repairs to the road and prepare the site for the emergency work which is happening now. Last weekend an access track was built to allow heavy plant and machinery to access the slope and from Sunday 13 March, work began on installing drains within the slope. The drains will help ensure water levels within the slope don't build up and create unstable underground conditions. When the drains are installed, the damaged guard rail will be replaced and the eastbound lane resurfaced. TfNSW said: "Future work will also consider other measures we can put in place to stablise the slope. Due to the evolving nature of the situation, we do not have an estimate on how long it will be before we can remove the single lane closure... "We are aware of the impact this closure is having on road users in the Blue Mountains, which is why we are working 24/7 and aiming to complete the work as soon as we can." Meanwhile, the train line remains closed with buses taking commuters between Penrith and Katoomba and Katoomba and LIthgow. TfNSW said there were "hundreds of workers" on the ground repairing damage caused by landslips but, as with the road, they couldn't say when things would return to normal.

