whats-on, things-to-do,

It's a night of 'musica fantastica' at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, April 1 with the intoxicating Latin American sounds of Conciertos Destilados - a celebration of the guitar, Latin America and Australian music-making. With Daniel Rojas on piano bringing his composer's ear and charismatic flair to Andrew Blanch's captivating skill at the guitar, the duo offer an exciting new take on iconic Spanish and Australian works. Headlining the program is Rojas' new Guitar Concerto No.1, along with Joaquin Rodrigo's classic Concierto de Aranjuez, one of the best-loved concertos of all time: distilled into their duo versions for guitar and piano, the instrument closest to an orchestra in itself. Conciertos Destilados is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, as part of the Salon program in the Mullins Studio, on April 1 at 7pm. Tickets: Standard $35, concession $30, under 30s $25. A booking fee applies. For more details: https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/conciertos-destilados/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/3592bb9d-cf02-4189-8a1e-87b41c3c8ce6.jpg/r3_343_6716_4136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Latin American lounge comes to The Joan