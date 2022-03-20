news, local-news, Eastern Pygmy-possum, WIRES, wildlife, animals, floods, NSW, Blue Mountains

Even the smallest residents of the Blue Mountains have been flushed from their homes by torrential rain, prompting a spate of backyard rescues. Wildlife carers have been called to help six displaced Eastern Pygmy-possum joeys in as many days - half the number normally rescued in a whole year. The tiny marsupials, which are listed as vulnerable in NSW, live in tree hollows, stumps, and abandoned birds' nests, feeding on pollen and nectar. Of the six found in Leura, Wentworth Falls, Hazelbrook and Woodford, five were still alive when WIRES volunteer Tracy Burgess arrived to collect them from keen-eyed walkers and gardeners. "I think their hollows have been washed out," Ms Burgess said. "They found them when they were gardening, in pot plants. Two of them were found out at Wentworth Falls lookout. "Usually people don't see them because they're arboreal and they're tiny." The female joeys were less than six weeks old and weighed around five grams each, clinging to the thumbs of their rescuers. Ms Burgess will feed them specially-formulated powdered marsupial milk for two weeks before releasing them back into the wild. Animal lovers could help the Eastern Pygmy-possum, which is vulnerable to domestic cats, by keeping an eye out for them and providing shelter, such as tree stumps, hollows, even PVC pipes. "Somewhere they can go to get dry," Ms Burgess said. Persistent, heavy rain has caused flooding, landslips, road closures and infrastructure damage across the Mountains with an estimated recovery bill of $100 million. But it has also had a huge impact on local wildlife. Ms Burgess said there had also been a big spike in rescues of the Grey-headed Flying-fox after floodwaters devastated their usual roosting areas in Emu Plains, Windsor, Richmond and Yarramundi. People who come across sick or injured native animals can contact WIRES on 1300 094 737.

