Plenty of space to make your own

4 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR This recently renovated home in Wentworth Falls provides beautiful spaces for living as well as some great options for working from home, says the agent Liberty Property. With its level, 1005 square metre corner block, it's an ideal candidate for a studio or granny flat (subject to council approval). The home features fresh paint and new carpet and offers multiple living areas and a bespoke slow combustion fire. There's a leafy outlook from every room, a paved area with gorgeous wisteria, a fenced rear garden and garaging for three vehicles. You will love the space on offer and the flexibility of living options it provides. It is just a stroll away from the start of the famous Valley of the Waters walking track, where you can visit up to seven different waterfalls. The home is also within easy reach of other stunning lookouts, walking tracks and shady natural pools.

