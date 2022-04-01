news, local-news, rodriguez pass, blackheath, blue mountains national park

Sections of one of the first tourist tracks into the Grose Valley in the Blue Mountains may be permanently shut, because it is no longer safe due to damage from landslides following fires and floods. The National Parks and Wildlife Service is expected to make a final decision soon on the feasibility of re-establishing access on 1.5 kilometres from Grant Canyon and Govetts Creek on the Rodriguez Pass walking track. "It is possible that a proportion of this track will need to be closed permanently as it is too dangerous to use or repair after ongoing damage from bushfire and rain," a NPWS spokeswoman said. "Mitigating and managing the rockfall risk may be unviable." Geotechnical experts believe the walk is no longer safe and there is danger from unstable rock faces. NPWS staff could be placing themselves in danger trying to work for extended periods under large, unstable rock faces, even if the $600,000 repair bill was affordable. The Rodriguez Pass walking track is a challenging hike from Govetts Leap or Evans Lookout in Blackheath and winds past spectacular waterfalls, lookouts and lush rainforest in the Blue Mountains National Park. It was made famous by Thomas Raymond Rodriguez who had an important role in the town's early history. NPWS Upper Mountains area manager Will Batson said Rodriguez Pass suffered really significant damage during the 2019-20 fires and three subsequent major flood events. The track has an annual visitation of about 5,000 visitors. "Most of the damage occurred during the March 2021 floods, and the area is still to be inspected following the most recent rain events. Further damage is expected given the level of rainfall and ground saturation. "NPWS takes the risk of landslides and rockfall seriously, in accordance with a policy developed following the accident on National Pass in 2017 where a contractor died, and another two were significantly injured. He said NPWS "considers worker and visitor safety as an absolute priority when evaluating these risks". NPWS is considering an option that is less spectacular visually as a replacement. "Given the significant level of risk associated with Rodriguez Pass we have looked at alternative options including re-opening the Horse Track which provides similar access into the Grose Valley. The track is also a historic route into the valley and is in reasonably good condition given it is not actively maintained." Mr Batson said there were some geotechnical concerns about the Horse Track which they are evaluating with professional engineers, but "once the assessments are completed we can make an informed decision." National Parks workers were clearing the Horse Track last month. Mr Batson said there would be "clear signage" on Rodriguez to indicate where it is closed and no longer being looked after by Parks. The exit from Juggler Canyon would remain. They are also evaluating the safety of the cliff and hanging swamp at Govetts Leap descent on Rodriguez Pass which has been experiencing regular landslides over the past two years. Work in this section of track will not be considered until the hanging swamp regains some stability. Meanwhile there is more bad weather is on the way and the coming weather window does worry Mr Batson. "We are heading into the unknown. If the wind really picked up the soil is saturated the trees will fall over and that is often the trigger for a landslide."

