Academy Singers Music for Palm Sunday

whats-on, things-to-do,

The Academy Singers 2022 concert season, directed by Dr Paul Terracini, opens with Music for Palm Sunday, at 3pm on Sunday, April 10 at St Hilda's Anglican Church, Katoomba. The Music for Palm Sunday program of deeply moving choral works chosen by Paul Terracini, commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem as a Prince of Peace and marks the beginning of Holy Week. Academy Singers accompanied by Kanimbla Quartet and pianist Jane Andino will sing a program of liturgical music expressed by contemporary classical music composers James MacMillan, Morten Lauridsen and Arvo Prt. Varied in musical style but united in theme, all three composers convey both the sorrow and celebration of the Easter story. The concert begins with a processional There is a Green Hill Far Away. A traditional hymn, the text expresses simply a fervent longing for Christ. Scottish composer James MacMillan continues this sentiment in O Radiant Dawn with the word 'come' repeated in an imploring ascending sequence. Morten Lauridsen's composition Sure on this Shining Night, captures the beauty and wonder of James Agee's poem of the same name. The poem expresses the idea that even through the darkest times in life there is still kindness in the world. A transcendent highlight of the concert is Stabat Mater by Estonian composer Arvo Prt, based on a 13th century Christian hymn to Mary. Stabat Mater portrays the grieving Mother of Jesus at the foot of her crucified son's cross. Composed in what Arvo Prt calls his tintinnabuli (bell) style, the text is sung in a slow recitative and the sparse open texture of the vocal lines is paralleled by the string parts, heightening the pain and anxiety of the text. Special guests Kanimbla Quartet will play a short program of Scandinavian traditional folk themed pieces and Antonin Dvorak's second movement from String Quartet in F major Op. 96. Tickets $30 adult, $25 concession, $10 student will be available at the door, by phone 0409 062 016 or book online now to reserve your seat at www.academysingers.com.au The audience is invited to afternoon tea in the church hall at the conclusion of the concert.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/41f330b4-f684-45a6-a282-70ba6a96850f.JPG/r6_313_3594_2340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Academy Singers Music for Palm Sunday