Discover what's on around our district

Moss and Cassar-Daley April 1 Powerhouse guitarists, vocalists and songwriters Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley have teamed up for the first time for their Together Alone tour. They will take the audience on a musical journey across their respective careers in a show at the Blue Mountains Theatre at Springwood at 8pm. Tickets $78.80-$123.80. Bookings: 4723 5050 or online at: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/. Light Up The Night From April 8 Visit Scenic World in the evening to experience Light Up The Night from April 8-30. Be dazzled by the tens of thousands of lights, shaped into insta-worthy installations and sculptures, race through the light maze, take a spin in the carnival rides and rip up the silent nightclub dance floor, with music mixed by local legends, Hermitude. Light Up The Night sessions are from 5pm-7.30pm (arrival time) and the site stays open until 9:30pm. Tickets are $39.90 per adult and $29 per child (3-15 years). Children under three are free. Murray Cook's The Soul Movers April 2 Murray Cook's The Soul Movers with special guest Linda Mizzi will perform at the Baroque Room, Carrington Hotel, Katoomba. Doors open 7pm. Show starts 8pm. The Soul Movers musical tour-de-force across a hip and funky musical spectrum of 1960s and 70s soul, pop, and rock and roll, making them one of the most exciting live and festival acts on the touring circuit today. The Soul Movers have recorded in both the US and Australia to create four critically acclaimed albums. Linda Mizzi brings light, honesty and a touch of darkness into her songs. She tells real stories through her music, with strong, lyric based songs; that are upfront, warm, quirky, charming and sometimes even confronting. Where the water starts April 5 Mount Vic Flicks will screen documentary Where The Water Starts at 7.40pm. The film looks at the quest to protect the fragile alpine ecology of the Snowy Mountains. Richard Swain (above right) from the Invasive Species Council will be on hand for a Q&A. Tickets $22.

